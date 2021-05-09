Inspire Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VMBS stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

