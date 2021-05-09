Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 18,736.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

