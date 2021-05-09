Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 191.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 671,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.