Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INT stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

