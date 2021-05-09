Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $1,037,284.50 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

