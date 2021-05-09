Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $1,037,284.50 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.
Sunrun Company Profile
SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.
