Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Sells $1,746,066.85 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $219.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $220.35. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

