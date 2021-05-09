Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells 12,250 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.05, for a total value of $6,811,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,840,209.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $562.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.11 and its 200-day moving average is $471.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $377.27 and a one year high of $564.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.