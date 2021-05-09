Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

