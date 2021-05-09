Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Sells 3,344 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $261,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HSIC stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 88,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

