Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Sells 829 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $11,912.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vadim Kozyrkov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.39 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.