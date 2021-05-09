Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00.
NYSE:BERY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16.
Several analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
