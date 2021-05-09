Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.