Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $140,765.30 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

