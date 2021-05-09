Insider Buying: MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) Insider Acquires 35,408 Shares of Stock

MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) insider Michael Sutton acquired 35,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$29,388.64 ($20,991.89).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. MACA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure maintenance, and mineral processing businesses in Australia. The company offers bulk commodities loading and hauling services; drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting; and materials handling services.

