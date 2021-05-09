Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider Buys 685 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £4,973.10 ($6,497.39).

LON:JCH opened at GBX 741 ($9.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £433.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 700.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 641.66. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 745 ($9.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

