Insider Buying: boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Insider Buys £49,830.60 in Stock

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. boohoo group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.50. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 48.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

