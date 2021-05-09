Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.22

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 5133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 772.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inovalon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

