Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

INOV stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inovalon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

