Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $19,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Inogen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

