Innova (INN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $634.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Innova has a total market cap of $759,119.88 and approximately $634.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 120.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005839 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

