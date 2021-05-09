Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.38.

Several analysts recently commented on INE shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.59 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.