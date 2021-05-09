Ink (INK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,315.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $14,315.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.64 or 0.00250362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.35 or 0.01224028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.18 or 0.00770872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.16 or 1.00267226 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars.

