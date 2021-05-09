ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 6,264,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

