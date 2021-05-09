ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%.
Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 6,264,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
