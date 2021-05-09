Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6,235.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Incyte by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 1,113,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.