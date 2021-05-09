Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,894. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $243.85 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

