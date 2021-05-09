IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 630,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,930. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.