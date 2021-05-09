Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $38.58 million and $1.73 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $65.87 or 0.00115925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00250155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $688.33 or 0.01211425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00782217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,866.78 or 1.00082146 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

