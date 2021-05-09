Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Illumina by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $383.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

