Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

