Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 306,095 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $25.64.

IKNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ikena Oncology stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

