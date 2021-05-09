iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 11.7%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. 39,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,154,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth $351,000.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

