IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $326,630 in the last three months. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

