Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

