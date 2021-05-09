Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

