Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $460.20 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.32 and a 52-week high of $466.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.56 and its 200 day moving average is $367.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.10.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

