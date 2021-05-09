IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,824 shares of company stock worth $85,165,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

