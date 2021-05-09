IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $291.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.80 and a 200-day moving average of $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

