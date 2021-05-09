IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Biogen by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $274.04 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average of $263.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

