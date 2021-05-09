IFP Advisors Inc Buys 471 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $150.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $150.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

