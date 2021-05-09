IFP Advisors Inc Buys 162,475 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6,147.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,475 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $28.38 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

