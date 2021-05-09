Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.72 million.

Identiv stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 971,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,785. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

