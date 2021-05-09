Idena Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $1,839.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00067440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00248253 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00029535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.97 or 0.01209425 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,581,167 coins and its circulating supply is 43,106,895 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

