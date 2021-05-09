ICL Group Ltd (ICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

