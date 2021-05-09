ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $2.49 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $171,470,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $399.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

