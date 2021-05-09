ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 3,810 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

