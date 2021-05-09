ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 37,400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

