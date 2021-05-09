ICHI Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, ICHI has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $43.25 million and approximately $148,689.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $14.94 or 0.00025711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00249745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $696.33 or 0.01198372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.38 or 0.00771652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,892.94 or 0.99633204 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,894,729 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

