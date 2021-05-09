Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading Up 17.3%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) shares were up 17.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.19 and last traded at $85.19. Approximately 731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMGF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

