iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

