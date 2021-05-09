Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $61.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

