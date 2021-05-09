IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.95 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $10.72 on Friday, reaching $241.40. The stock had a trading volume of 613,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

